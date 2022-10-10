 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets’ runners race to second on each side

Eureka and Fieldcrest went to Amboy’s Shady Oaks Country Club for Monday’s Columbus Day Invitational.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ventured to Heyworth’s Centennial Park for race action Saturday morning. LWRB hosted an event Wednesday at Roanoke Park.

Columbus Day Invite

The Hornets took second in the team standings to Aurora schools Central Catholic (boys) and Rosary (girls). A total of 22 girls’ squads were on hand along with 19 for the boys. Charlie Bardwell’s third place finish led the Eureka contingent. Other placers were Laurel Munson (eighth), Claire Albertson (14th), Brady Monk (14th), Meika Bender (17th), Tucker Hinkle (20th), Natali Roth (22nd), Adeline Hubert (24th), Luke Rinkenberger (39th) and Gabe Gerber (40th). Rosary (78) edged the girls by just two points.

Fieldcrest finishers included Caleb Krischel (31st), Clare Phillips (53rd), Macy Gochanour (78th), Tatiana Serna (85th), Aaralyn McCullough (128th) and Haley Doty (153rd).

Heyworth

The hosts won the boys’ side, which also included Havana, Maroa-Forsyth, Tremont and Tri-Valley. LWRB’s Colin Delagrange placed first followed by Toby Ulrich (19th), Wyatt Brown (20th), Connor Delagrange (21st) and Wyatt Isaccson (30th). Krischel finished fourth along with Landin Wright (22nd), Nathan Buchanan (26th) and Jared Connell (44th).

Tremont took the girls’ portion. Elly Heineke of LWRB finished first followed by Brooklyn Getz (fourth), Abi Hodel (17th), Lyla Unzicker (18th) and Lily Oliveri (21st). Phillips (12th) was the top placer for Fieldcrest. She was joined by Hannah Schumacher (20th), McCullough (26th), Pru Mangan (32nd) and Doty (34th).

LWRB

No team scores were kept on either side. The hosts along with Fieldcrest, Illini Bluffs, Ottawa Marquette, Peoria Christian and Spring Valley Hall had co-ed entrants. There were also individual boys from Peoria Central and Peoria Heights.

Col. Delagrange and Heineke took individual honors. Other finishers were Getz (fourth), Ulrich (sixth) Unzicker (eighth), Con. Delagrange (ninth), Brown (11th), Hodel (12th), Isaacson (17th) and Alexis Toliver (19th), Krischel placed second along with Phillips (fifth), Serna (seventh), Wright (eighth), McCullough (11th), Buchanan (15th), Cheylee Reed (21st), Connell (22nd) and Doty (25th).

Eureka’s Lower Lake Park will be the venue for this Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Meet. The first race begins at 10 a.m.

