Eureka raced out to a 21-0 lead Friday night on their way to a 49-6 victory at Canton. Mason Boles rushed for two touchdowns and caught one of two Dawson Dorn passes that reached the end zone. A 17-yard strike from Dorn to John McDonald plus the point after from Nick Arndt put the Hornets up 21. After the Little Giants got on the board, Ben Lapp returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the house. The Arndt extra point made it 28-6. Dorn and Lapp each ran in a TD, as Eureka rolled up 273 yards of total offense. Dorn completed eight of 16 passes for 106 yards, while Lapp had three catches for 63 yards. Tanner Wiegand rushed five times for 49 yards, while Boles finished with 12 carries for 42 yards. Jason Aikman blocked a Little Giants’ punt that led to the Dorn pass to Boles for a TD, while Andrew Zimmerman notched an interception.