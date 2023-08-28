Eureka High School raced out to a 21-0 lead Friday night on its way to a 49-6 season-opening football victory at Canton.

Mason Boles rushed for two touchdowns and caught one of two Dawson Dorn passes that reached the end zone. A 17-yard strike from Dorn to John McDonald plus the point after from Nick Arndt put the Hornets up 21.

After the Little Giants got on the board, Ben Lapp returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the end zone. The Arndt extra point made it 28-6. Dorn and Lapp each ran in a TD, as Eureka rolled up 273 yards of total offense.

Dorn completed eight of 16 passes for 106 yards, while Lapp had three catches for 63 yards. Tanner Wiegand rushed five times for 49 yards, while Boles finished with 12 carries for 42 yards. Jason Aikman blocked a Little Giants punt that led to the Dorn pass to Boles for a TD, while Andrew Zimmerman notched an interception.

Canton was limited to just 139 yards of offense.

In other week one results from around the Heart of Illinois Conference and future Eureka opponents:

• Tri-Valley 35, Warrensburg-Latham 7

• El Paso-Gridley 49, Macon Meridian 20

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54, Chicago Academy/Kelvyn Park 12

• Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41, Ridgeview/Lexington 13

• Clinton 43, Tremont 6

• Shelbyville 42, Newton 7