Hornets roll to tourney crown

Three lopsided victories highlighted Eureka’s performance in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thanksgiving tournament. The Hornets downed the hosts 65-35 on Saturday to win the round robin event.

In an earlier Saturday contest, Eureka walloped Illinois Valley Central 71-38. The Hornets opened with a 78-36 rout of Peoria Quest Academy on Friday.

Eureka-DCM

A 27-8 lead at the close of the first quarter sent the Hornets on their way.

Tyler Tate scored a game-high 18, while Tyler Heffren (16) and Zech Lapp (10) also finished in double figures.

IVC-Eureka

The Hornets again started out fast, as they went ahead 19-4 after eight minutes.

Tate fired in 20 points, while Heffren followed with 17.

Quest-Eureka

The Hornets opened a 20-9 lead at the conclusion of the first stanza.

Heffren and Tate each scored 14 points, while Justis Bachman added 13.

The home opener is Friday, as Central Catholic arrives for a 7 p.m. tip.