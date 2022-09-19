Hornets remain perfect; retain VB trophy

Another fast start propelled Eureka to another win, as the Hornets blanked Heart of Illinois Conference division foe Fieldcrest 54-0 Friday evening at McCollum Field. The Hornets (4-0, 2-0) opened a 34-0 lead after completion of the first period.

Rylan Bachman (seven carries, 149 yards) rushed for three touchdowns, while Justis Bachman caught a pair of scores from Jake Morin. Austin Wiegand hauled in a third Morin TD toss, while Tanner Wiegand rushed for a score, as did Morin, who threw for 179 yards on five completions. Three of those went to J. Bachman for a total of 101 yards. For the game, the hosts rolled up 468 yards of total offense on just 22 plays, an average of over 21 yards per play.

Eddie Lorton had 55 yards on 23 carries for the Knights (1-3, 0-2), while Jozia Johnson added three catches for 22 yards.

In other week four games from around the HOIC as well as future Fieldcrest opponents:

Tri-Valley (3-1) 40, Tremont (1-3) 6

El Paso-Gridley (4-0) 13, Deer Creek-Mackinaw (0-4) 8

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-1) 29, Le Roy (2-2) 12

Nokomis 28, Heyworth (1-3) 12

Ridgeview/Lexington (4-0) 2, Fisher (0-4) 0 (forfeit)

Galena 40, Stockton (1-3) 8

Notes: J. Bachman, who has replaced the injured Carson Gold at placekicker, went six for eight on point afters. The last time the Hornets began 4-0 was in 1988.