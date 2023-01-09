Hornets reign again

Eureka won the Macomb-Western tournament for the second consecutive time after a 48-44 triumph over Illini Bluffs Dec. 30 at Western Hall. In the semifinal round on Dec. 29, the Hornets routed previously unbeaten Augusta Southeastern 56-25 at WH.

Eureka bettered host Roanoke-Benson 61-35 Jan, 3 at Dick Broers Gymnasium. The Hornets tripped Heart of Illinois Conference host El Paso-Gridley 45-41 Friday night. Eureka edged Maroa-Forsyth 46-45 Saturday in the New Year’s Showdown at Clinton.

Eureka/IB

The Hornets (13-3) led after each quarter break at 16-10, 27-19 and 38-32.

Tyler Heffren, who was once again selected the tourney’s most valuable player (MVP), poured in a game-high 27 points. Justis Bachman also finished in double figures with 10 points.

Eureka/Augusta SE

The Hornets used a 16 to six second quarter to head into the break with a 29-12 lead. Heffren finished with 20 points, while Tyler Tate was next with 14.

Six-foot-eight pivot and Missouri recruit Danny Stephens accounted for 20 of Southeastern’s 25 points. They entered the game with a 12-0 record.

Eureka/R-B

It took the Hornets a half to shake the hosts. The Eureka lead at the break was 23-16.

Heffren led all scorers with 19 points. He was followed by Bachman with 12.

Eureka/EP-G

The Hornets grabbed a 33-31 lead at the close of the third period, as they raised their league record to 4-1.

Bachman paced the winners with 17 points.

M-F/Eureka

The Hornets extended a 21-16 halftime lead to 38-31 after three.

Heffren finished as the game’s high scorer with 17 points.

Eureka was home Tuesday against Olympia. They start play in the McLean County tournament next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with Heyworth as the probable opponent in the quarterfinal round from the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington.