Hornets rally for “W”

Eureka spotted Illini West the game’s first eight points, but came back to win 52-41 on Dec. 27 at the Macomb-Western tournament at Western Hall on the Western Illinois University campus.

Elsewhere at the tourney, the Hornets defeated Farmington 57-44 Wednesday night at Western Hall.

IW-Eureka

The Hornets (8-3) trailed by as many as 13 in the opening half. They did not the take the lead until 31 seconds left in the third period at 31-29.

Tyler Heffren tallied a game-high 23 points. He was followed by Justis Bachman (11) and Carson Gold (10).

Farmington-Eureka

The Hornets jumped out to a 19-8 lead after eight minutes. Heffren led four players into double figures with 18 points along with Spencer Wilcox (14), Tyler Tate (12) and Bachman (11).

Eureka faced 13-0 Augusta Southeastern in a Friday afternoon semifinal. The Hornets then tangled with either Illini Bluffs or Camp Point Central for third place or the championship. Eureka travels to El Paso-Gridley in Heart of Illinois Conference action this Friday at 7 p.m.