Eureka blanked Putnam County 5-0 Thursday at the middle school.

In other contests, the Hornets stung guest Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 11-1 on Friday in a game stopped in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule. Eureka’s 25-game win streak ended after a 6-2 setback to Tremont in the Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase Saturday at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Derrick Wiles supplied two hits and drove in two runs, while Tanner Wiegand fell to 3-1 with the setback. The Hornets defeated host Pontiac 9-2 on Wednesday.

PC-Eureka

The Hornets (28-3) broke the game open with four in the bottom of fourth. Spencer Wilcox picked up two of the four hits. On the mound, he started and moved to 8-1 with the win. Wilcox went five and two-thirds, allowed three hits, walked three and fanned 10.

This reversed an 8-6 road setback at the hands of the Panthers the second game of the season.

RBLW-Eureka

Two runs in the first and three in the top sent the Hornets out to a 5-0 lead.

Wiles had two more hits and two runs batted in, while Ben Lapp and Austin Wiegand collected two hits apiece. Ben Jablonski moved to 4-1 with the victory, as he struck out eight over five.

Eureka-Pontiac

Three runs in the top of the third broke a one-all tie and sent the Hornets on their way. Zech Lapp had four hits and three runs batted in, as he missed the cycle by a big fly. A. Wiegand collected two hits and went to 7-0 with a complete game five-hitter. The southpaw allowed one earned run, walked two and struck out four.

Eureka entertained Deer Creek-Mackinaw in regional action yesterday. A victory advances the hosts into this Saturday’s 11 a.m. final at the middle school to take on El Paso-Gridley or Pontiac.

Notes: The 28 wins shares the most in a season with the 2001 club.