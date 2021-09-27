Hornets polish off GCMS

EUREKA - A total of 15 fourth quarter points sent the Hornets past Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 29-7 Friday night at McCollum Field.

Carson Gold (32 yards) and Jake Morin (two yards) each ran for a touchdown over the final 12 minutes for Eureka, who moved to 4-1.

The Hornets' defense limited the Falcons (3-2) to only three point one yards per play and 127 total.

“I thought Coach (Eric) Seim was very prepared for them and what plays they were going to run,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman commented. “The kids executed the plan.”

Ty Cribbett rushed for 39 yards on 17 carries for GCMS, who was without two of their top players in University of Illinois verbal commit Aidan Laughery (knee) and Brandon Mueller (ankle). The loss was the largest for the Falcons since a 41-14 setback at Clifton Central in the opening round of the 2014 two A playoffs.

Notes: Two plays produced 133 yards for the Hornets in the form of a TD pass of 67 from Morin to Drew Dingledine and a run of 66 by Mason Boles on the initial play from scrimmage.

