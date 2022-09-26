Hornets one victory away from playoff spot

EUREKA – A total of 54 teams can clinch a spot in the field of 256 as it pertains to the playoffs this Friday. One of those is Eureka (5-0), who makes the 12-mile trek east on U.S. Route 24 to face El Paso-Gridley. Kick off for the Heart of Illinois Conference divisional matchup is set for 7 p.m. Both clubs enter with identical 2-0 divisional records.

“This week is an important week for us,” said Hornets’ coach Jason Bachman, “It’s redemption for us. They came over here last year and beat us.”

The Titans (4-1) came to town in 2021 and handed Eureka a 14-9 loss.

“The tradition of this game is important to our kids. At one time, this was the first game played in the state,” Bachman pointed out.

It will also be homecoming for EP-G, who lost 33-7 on the road to Ridgeview/Lexington this past week. The Titans operate out of the spread and feature junior quarterback Kamren Schumacher (442 yards rushing, 254 passing) and senior running back Dax Gentes (474 yards). EP-G has scored 113 points with 51 of those in the opener against Macon Meridian.

They’ll face a Hornets’ defense that has not allowed a point since the first quarter of the opener versus Canton.

“(Defensive coordinator) Eric (Seim) has the defense dialed in right now,” said Bachman.

Offensively, Eureka is humming right along, as they have piled up 195 points over the last four games.

“Part of me is not surprised,” commented Bachman of the high level of play the offense is displaying. “I thought if (quarterback) Jake (Morin) would continue to develop and with our receivers…we have a lot of weapons.”

They’ll face a Titans’ defense that uses a 4-2-5 scheme led by linebacker Cody Ragland. EP-G has allowed 80 points.

According to Bachman, the hosts will present some new wrinkles under defensive coordinator Brian Hassett, who has head coaching experience at Prairie Central and Streator. He also quarterbacked Kankakee Bishop McNamara to a perfect 14-0 season and three A title in 1985.

“(EP_G) throws something different at us. They do a lot of stunts and stuff up front that has caused our kids some problems in the past,” Bachman said.

The Eureka coach expects EP-G to come ready to play after they were pushed around by R/L.

“They’re a good football team. They’re very athletic. They have a lot of speed. They do not like to lose. They’ll be hungry. We look forward to the challenge,” said Bachman,

Tanner Benedict is in his third season at his alma mater with a 9-10 record. The Titans went 5-5 a season ago, as they lost 42-6 at Farmington in the opening round of the two A playoffs. The Hornets lead the all-time series four to two,

Notes: According to Bachman, Mason Boles (knee) is questionable for Friday. The Hornets will look to go 6-0 for the first time since ’86.