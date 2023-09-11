EUREKA – While a three-touchdown lead, it appeared the hosts were in line for an easy Friday evening at McCollum Field. However, in a matter of a half minute, Clinton made it a little interesting. That was until Eureka pulled away for a 47-28 win in the home opener.

“We talked to them about coming out and playing tough,” said Hornets’ head coach Jason Bachman of the second half. “We had to clean up some mistakes. You have to play assignment football. You have to be in the right position. We talked about flushing it. I was pretty proud the way we responded from adversity.”

The fourth touchdown run by Mason Boles from a yard out and the point after from Nick Arndt upped the Eureka (2-1) lead to 35-20 four seconds into the fourth quarter.

After a short Clinton (1-2) punt, the Hornets took over at the guests’ 43. On a fourth-and-seven at the 41, Dawson Dorn found Andrew Zimmerman on a go route for six, as the lead increased to 41-20.

Outside of an interception, Dorn excelled through the air, as the Eureka quarterback completed 16 of 20 passes for 245 yards. Seven different receivers had a catch.

“We actually wanted to run the ball,” pointed out Bachman. “I think Boles and Dorn combined for over 150 yards rushing. When we started to throw, they came out of that 50 front. We’re trying to be as unpredictable as possible on offense,”

The Hornets finished with 417 yards of total offense. Boles rushed for 111 yards on 26 carries.

Clinton quarterback Mason Walker, who was the Maroons’ leading rusher, was not much of a factor on the ground with just 20 yards on eight attempts. He did toss two TDs, but completed only five of 17 passes.

“We were worried about him,” said Bachman. “He’s a good athlete. We were trying to do our best to keep him contained.”

Clinton had 222 yards of total offense with 70 on a TD run from Dawson Graves (six carries, 106 yards) and two-point conversion with 51.8 seconds left to conclude the scoring.

The third TD from Boles and Arndt kick gave Eureka a 28-6 lead with 33.4 left in the first half.

On the drive prior, which ended on a Dorn six-yard TD toss to John McDonald, Clinton was whistled for three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Two of those were called on defensive back Keaton Graves, which meant he was ejected.

Although the Hornets came on top, the margin should not have been sliced down to one score.

“We probably should have,” said Bachman of having an easier time of it. “It was 28-6. At the end of the day, you have to take the good with the bad. We allowed a couple of big plays at the end of the first half, but the kids came back and had a response,”

In other action from around the Heart of Illinois Conference:

Tri-Valley 57, Fisher 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, El Paso-Gridley 13

Le Roy 34, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14

Heyworth 28, Tremont 8

Notes: Clinton was whistled for eight penalties and 72 yards in the first half, while Eureka did not commit an infraction.