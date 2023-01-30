 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets knock off DCM

020223-wcj-spt-eurekaboysbasketball

GOING UP – Eureka’s Justis Bachman soars to the bucket during this past week’s game with Deer Creek-Mackinaw. The Hornets prevailed by a 60-37 score.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/SUE MORIN

Eureka placed three players in double figures in a 60-37 triumph over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Jan. 24.

Elsewhere, the Hornets fell 48-45 to Mascoutah in the Panther Showcase Saturday at Duster Thomas Gymnasium in downstate Pinckneyville.

DCM-Eureka

The Hornets (17-5, 5-1) netted 23 points in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 51-33.

Tyler Heffren had a game-high 19 points followed by Tyler Tate (14) and Spencer Wilcox (10).

Mascoutah-Eureka

The squads were tied at 13 after one period and again at 38 to start the fourth. Heffren tallied 14 points, while Tate added 10.

The Hornets went to Tremont on Tuesday, where Heffren (996) will likely go over 1,000 points for his career. Eureka continues HOIC play this Friday with a 7 p.m. tip at Fisher.

