Hornets, Knights in action over the weekend

On Saturday, Eureka headed to the campus of Illinois Central College for the East Peoria Invitational, while Fieldcrest trekked to Limestone Park for the Herscher Invite.

East Peoria Invite

Charlie Bardwell (third) and Carson Lehman (sixth) helped the boys to a second place finish out of 14 squads behind U-High. Tucker Hinkle (19th), Andrew Perry (20th) and Brady Monk (25th) rounded the other scorers.

The girls were third out of 13 teams behind Dunlap and Washington, respectively. Laurel Munson (10th), Claire Albertson (13th), Meika Bender (14th), Adeline Hubert (23rd) and Natali Roth (24th) were Eureka’s finishers.

Herscher

Clare Phillips was 29th to lead the girls followed by Macy Gochanour (32nd), Tatiana Serna (35th), Allie Wiesenhofer (38th) and Aaralyn McCullough (41st), The girls were fifth out of a pool of eight, while the hosts were first. The Knights did not have enough runners on the boys’ side for a team score. Caleb Krischel was 11th, while Jared Connell ended up 72nd. Pontiac was the team winner.

All four squads ran in Tuesday’s El Paso-Gridley Invite at Furrow Vineyard, The locals converge on Maple Lane Country Club for this Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. Elmwood/Brimfield Invite.

