Eureka needed only five innings to take care of Heart of Illinois Conference host Heyworth Monday, as the guests prevailed 12-0 at Centennial Park. The 10-run rule went into effect after five.

In other contests, the Hornets lost 7-2 to Illinois Valley Central on March 28 in Chillicothe.

Eureka-Heyworth

Eureka (4-2) got two in the top of the first and tack on three more in the second. Four in the third was highlighted by a two-run homer by Ryan Mangold. Drew Dingledine collected three hits, while Carson Gates and Derrick Wiles added two apiece.

Spencer Wilcox (2-1) was a walk away from a perfect game, as he recorded 13 strikeouts.

Eureka-IVC

The hosts got three in the bottom half of the first to take early control. Dingledine, Wiles and Ben Jablonski were responsible for the Hornets’ three hits. Wilcox suffered the loss.

Eureka was scheduled to go to Delavan Tuesday as well as a league contest yesterday with host Fieldcrest. The Hornets welcome Illini Bluffs to town this Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch at the middle school.

Notes: Saturday’s doubleheader versus Brimfield/Elmwood at the middle school was called off due to the weather. The teams will play a single game April 27 with a 5 p.m. first pitch from the middle school.