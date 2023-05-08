Eureka had just enough offense to outlast Mercer County 13-12 on Thursday at Northside Park in Aledo.

In other contests, the Hornets won 11-1 at Farmington on Friday before the 10-run rule was triggered after five innings. Eureka swept a Saturday twinbill from Spring Valley Hall at the middle school by scores of 8-5 and 7-6, respectively. Unplayable field conditions cancelled Monday’s home matchup versus Central Catholic.

Eureka-Mercer Co.

Six runs crossed the plate in the top of the fourth inning highlighted by back-to-back big flies from Austin Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox, as the Hornets (25-2) jetted out to a 12-4 lead. The Eagles got three in the bottom of the seventh to creep within a run, but got no closer.

Ben Lapp paced the 15-hit attack with three to go with three runs batted in. A. Wiegand, Wilcox, Carson Gates, Drew Dingledine (two RBIs) and Zech Lapp all followed with two each. Tanner Wiegand improved to 3-0 with the win.

Eureka-Farmington

A six-run top of the second sent the beehive on its way. T. Wiegand and A. Wiegand combined for four base hits and nine RBIs, as each also homered. Gates, Ben Jablonski and Derrick Wiles provided two hits apiece.

On the mound, A. Wiegand bumped his record to 6-0, as he struck out 11 over five frames.

SVH-Eureka

Four runs in the bottom half of the fifth broke a three-all deadlock in the opener. Dingledine and T. Wiegand each collected two hits. Jablonski (3-0) allowed two earned runs on four hits over six, issued two walks and fanned five to get the victory.

A two-run single from Gates in the bottom of the sixth gave the Hornets a lasting lead in the nightcap. A. Wiegand hit a grand slam big fly in the fourth, his 11th dinger of the spring. That ties him for the most in a season since Ryan Eigsti in 2004. B. Lapp worked an inning and a third of relief for the win.

The Hornets had a road game yesterday opposite Pontiac. Putnam County visits the middle school today at 4:30 p.m. Eureka’s 22-game win streak is the longest in program history. The former standard was 19 set by the ’01 club that ended up with a 28-3 record.

Notes: Dingledine stole second in the May 1 win over Lexington. It was the 17th bag of the spring and 53rd of his career, which set a new record. That broke the former standard of 52 held by Brandon Neal.