Hornets get by Le Roy

Eureka recorded a 56-42 Heart of Illinois Conference victory at Le Roy on Friday. Tyler Tate scored 18 points, while Tyler Heffren added 13 for the Hornets (4-2, 1-1).

In other action, Eureka lost 61-56 at Lexington in the league opener on Dec. 6,

Eureka-Lexington

The teams were knotted up at 25 at halftime before Minutemen took a 40-36 at the end of the third period.

Tate paced the guests with 20 points, while Heffren added 10.

The Hornets entertained Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Eureka stays home this Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup versus Ridgeview.

Notes: The Hornets will be assigned to either Bureau Valley or Byron, two of the four regional feeders into the Orion Sectional. The others are Rockridge and West Carroll.

