Hornets get back VB trophy at expense of the Knights

  • Updated
A TROPHY ON THE LINE

MAKING A GRAB – Logan Halley of Fieldcrest hauls in a catch during Friday's Veteran's Bowl game. The Knights lost 41-0 to Eureka at Veteran’s Park (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

MINONK - Eureka set three single game program records in a 41-0 victory over Fieldcrest Friday evening to re-claim the Veteran's Bowl trophy. In the process, the Hornets (3-1, 1-1) recorded new standards in rushing yards (407), total yards (592) and yards per carry (15.1) in the Heart of Illinois Conference large division contest at Veteran's Park.

Mason Boles piled up 288 yards on 16 carries and a pair of touchdowns for the Hornets, who led 21-0 at halftime. Carson Gold recorded two TDs, one on a jet sweep and the other on a long catch.

“You gotta get out to a good start,” stated Eureka coach Jason Bachman, “Our first drive stalled and we missed a field goal. Our defense came out and got a stop and we got the ball back and scored. That was huge.”

A 73-yard gallop from Boles in the third quarter gave the guests a 35-0 lead.

“We have to get our guys to continue to play and build endurance,” said Knights' coach Mike Freeman, whose team dipped 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the division. “We can stop the inside. We just cannot stop the outside. It’s hard to compete with 30 guys against a three A school who has 75 guys on the roster.”

Koltin Kearfott threw for 149 yards for the hosts, while Eddie Lorton nabbed eight receptions for 72 yards.

Notes: The Hornets recorded a total of 18 explosive plays, six of which resulted in TDs, while the Knights were held to four.

