Eureka made short work of Heart of Illinois Conference host Ridgeview Friday in Colfax, as the Hornets emerged 15-0 winners. The game was stopped after four innings because of the 15-run rule.

In other contests, the Hornets amassed 44 runs over eight frames in a doubleheader sweep of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland Saturday at South Streator. The 15-run rule went into effect in each by scores of 22-1 and 22-2, respectively. Eureka toppled Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16-3 Monday at the middle school before the 10-run rule was enforced in the fifth.

Eureka-Ridgeview

The Hornets (14-2, 5-0) scored one run in each of their plate appearances. Carson Gates, Spencer Wilcox (three runs batted in), Tanner Wiegand and Derrick Wiles each had two hits. Drew Dingledine, Ryan Mangold and Austin Wiegand each had two RBIs.

On the mound, A. Wiegand (3-0) retired all 12 batters he faced for a perfect game, six of which came by strikeout.

Eureka/F-C-W

With a 10-0 lead, the guests doubled it in the top of the third of the opener. Two of A. Wiegand’s three hits left the premises, as he finished with nine RBIs. Wilcox (three hits, two RBIs), Wiles (two hits, two RBIs), Dingledine (two RBIs) and Ben Jablonski (two RBIs) were other stalwarts with the aluminum. Wilcox fanned two over to move to 4-1.

Fourteen runs came home bound in the top of the fourth of the nightcap. Eureka hit a single-game program record nine doubles, highlighted by three from Mangold, that accounted for four RBIs. Gates also tallied three hits, while Wiles (two hits), Ben Lapp (two hits), Zech Lapp (two hits) and T. Wiegand (two hits) were other contributors. Eli Maynard saw his record rise to 3-0.

DCM-Eureka

After spotting the Chiefs a 1-0 lead, the Hornets went to work in the bottom half of the first, as they scored nine. A. Wiegand collected three hits, two of which were big flies, and drove in five. Z. Lapp also had three hits followed by T. Wiegand and Wilcox with two apiece. Jablonski improved to 2-1 with the win.

The Hornets, winners of 11 in a row, entertained Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley yesterday. This Friday, they host El Paso-Gridley at 4:30 p.m. from the middle school.

Notes: Eureka, GCMS, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tri-Valley are the four regional feeders into the Decatur Sectional, which will again be held at Workman Family Field on the campus of Millikin University. A. Wiegand is putting up video game numbers with the bat, as he has a .553 average with seven home runs and 26 RBIs.