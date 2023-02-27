Eureka permitted the second most points they have allowed all season in a 77-64 loss to Rock Falls in Thursday’s Byron Regional. The game was pushed back a day due to wintry weather. The Hornets (26-9) led 14-10 after eight minutes before the Rockets used a 21 to nine second quarter to go into the break on top at 31-23, The RF advantage grew to 50-39 at the close of the third. Tyler Heffren poured in game-best 32 points, while Justis Bachman added 11.
The Rockets upended the host Tigers 43-40 in Saturday night’s final.
Notes: Eureka gave up 78 in a 19-point home setback to Central Catholic on Dec. 2. Heffren will enter his senior campaign with 1,155 points, which is fourth best in program history. He trails Jordan Prosser (1,732), Chris Martin (1,348) and older brother Trevor Heffren (1,318).