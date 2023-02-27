Eureka permitted the second most points they have allowed all season in a 77-64 loss to Rock Falls in Thursday’s Byron Regional. The game was pushed back a day due to wintry weather. The Hornets (26-9) led 14-10 after eight minutes before the Rockets used a 21 to nine second quarter to go into the break on top at 31-23, The RF advantage grew to 50-39 at the close of the third. Tyler Heffren poured in game-best 32 points, while Justis Bachman added 11.