Hornets fall to the Saints

Central Catholic used a huge second quarter to hand host Eureka a 78-59 setback on Friday night. The Saints outscored the Hornets (3-1) 22-10 in the period to head into halftime with a 40-20 cushion. Tyler Heffren led the hosts with 31 points.

Cole Certa, who amassed 131 points over four games at the recent Intercity Tournament, paced the Saints with 37.

Eureka had the Heart of Illinois Conference opener Tuesday evening at Lexington. The Hornets stay on the road this Friday for a 7 p.m. tilt versus Le Roy.