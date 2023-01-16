 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets extend win streak

Eureka made it eight consecutive victories after a 53-40 triumph over guest Olympia on Jan. 10. The Hornets (14-3) amassed 25 points in the second quarter to head into halftime ahead 34-21. Tyler Heffren poured in a game-best 26 points, while Justis Bachman and Spencer Wilcox added 10 each.

Eureka faced Heyworth in the McLean County tournament quarterfinals Tuesday evening at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. A win catapults them into the semis this Friday with an 8 p.m. start from Shirk against Tremont or Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

