Hornets eliminated in playoff opener on the gridiron

  • Updated

PAXTON - Red zone efficiency told a large tale in Paxton-Buckley-Loda's 24-6 victory over Eureka in the opening round of the postseason Saturday at Jerry Zimmerman Field.

While the Hornets (6-4) made four trips inside the 20 and managed just one TD, the Panthers (7-3) were there on three occasions and recorded three scores.

P-B-L quarterback Mason Bruns rushed for two touchdowns as he also ran in a two-point conversion and passed for another. Tyler Smith amassed 242 yards on 19 carries.

Eureka got a five-yard touchdown pass from Jake Morin to Camron Manning (nine receptions, 83 yards) in the third quarter. Morin threw for 160 yards.

With only seven seniors on the roster, the Hornets could be in store for a big season next fall.

“We’re not too far away,” said Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “We have to attack in the offseason in the weight room and the agility drills. Of course, you never know about injuries. If we do that and stay away from injuries, we’ll be pretty good.”

Notes: Junior Dakota Wiegand set a new single season program standard for quarterback sacks with 12. That shattered the 11 by Jared Forney in 2019. Sophomore Mason Boles (shoulder) did not dress for the game. The Hornets are 0-10 in road playoff contests, while P-B-L is 12-0 at home under head coach Josh Pritchard. 

See full article on Nov. 4 Woodford County Journal newsstands

