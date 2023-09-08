Kaufman Park served as the site for a Thursday triangular with host Eureka, Peoria Christian and Roanoke-Benson.

Elsewhere, the Rockets met Henry and Woodland in a Sept. 1 tri at Tall Oaks.

Peoria Christian/R-B/Eureka

The Hornets (6-2) finished with a 151, one stroke better than the Rockets (6-3). Luke Martin of the hosts had the low nine-hole score of 35. He was followed by Adam Blunier (37), Mac Cooper (37) and Jacob Schulz (42).

A 35 by Jack Leman led R-B along with Tucker Bond (37), Nolan Hunter (38) and Leyton Harms (42).

Henry/Woodland/R-B

The Mallards took first in the team race followed by the Rockets and Woodland. N. Hunter tallied a 43 followed by Bond (46), Henry Koehler (47) and Dax Hunter (47).