Eureka and Shelbyville combined for 814 yards of total offense in the host Rams’ 44-36 triumph Friday night. The squads exchanged the lead four times during the first half. Eureka’s Dawson Dorn completed 14 of 25 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. John McDonald (34 yards), Ben Lapp (53 yards) and Gabe Schmidt (25 yards) each had a TD reception, while Mason Boles (13 carries, 168 yards) galloped 61 yards to paydirt. Dorn connected with Mason Stoller on the two-point conversion to give the Hornets (1-1) a 15-8 lead in the first quarter. Shelbyville was ahead 30-21 before Lapp’s TD and Nick Arndt’s point after kick cut it to 30-28 in the third. Eureka finished with 401 yards of total offense.