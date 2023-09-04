Eureka and Shelbyville high schools combined for 814 yards of total offense in the host Rams’ 44-36 football triumph Friday night. The squads exchanged the lead four times during the first half.

Eureka’s Dawson Dorn completed 14 of 25 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns. John McDonald (34 yards), Ben Lapp (53 yards) and Gabe Schmidt (25 yards) each had a TD reception, while Mason Boles (13 carries, 168 yards) galloped 61 yards to paydirt.

Dorn connected with Mason Stoller on the two-point conversion to give the Hornets (1-1) a 15-8 lead in the first quarter. Shelbyville was ahead 30-21 before Lapp’s TD and Nick Arndt’s point-after kick cut it to 30-28 in the third. Eureka finished with 401 yards of total offense.

Rams quarterback Brody Boehm accounted five of the hosts’ six TDs, as he threw for four and ran for one. His seven completions went for 243 yards. Overall, Shelbyville amassed 413 yards.

In other action from around the Heart of Illinois Conference and future Eureka opponents:

• Tri-Valley 34, Clinton 14

• Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

• Rockridge 39, Ridgeview/Lexington 32

• Warrensburg-Latham 30, Tremont 0