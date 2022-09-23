 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets down F-C

Eureka swept Heart of Illinois Conference guest Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21 this past Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Hornets downed host Fisher 25-12, 25-21 Thursday night.

F-C/Eureka

Katie McCunn served eight points and also had 10 digs. Callie Schumacher registered seven kills.

Allison deFreese directed the Eureka (14-4, 6-1) offense to the tune of 25 assists.

Eureka-Fisher

Schumacher served up a match-best 16 points, while Ella Ausmus contributed nine kills.

deFreese ended up with 22 assists.

The Hornets entertain league leader Tri-Valley (16-1-1, 5-0) next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Hornets are tied for second with Fieldcrest (18-1, 6-1).

