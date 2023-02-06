Eureka had two reasons to celebrate this past Tuesday. First, they beat Heart of Illinois Conference host Tremont 70-49. Second, junior Tyler Heffren eclipsed 1,000 points for his prep career.

Elsewhere, the Hornets pasted host Fisher 73-43 Friday evening.

Eureka-Tremont

The Hornets (19-5, 7-1) led 22-14 after eight minutes and continued to pull away.

Heffren had 16 points to push him past the magical mark, which came on a three-pointer in the opening quarter. Carson Gold tallied 14 points, while Tyler Tate and Spencer Wilcox added 12 apiece.

Eureka-Fisher

The guests raced out to a comfy 21-6 lead at the close of the first quarter. A total of 12 players got into the scoring column led by Heffren’s 17 points. He was followed Tate (13) and Justis Bachman (11).

Heyworth visits Eureka Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Notes: Host Heyworth handed Lexington (22-6, 8-1) their first league setback with a 71-58 triumph on Friday.