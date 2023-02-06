Eureka had two reasons to celebrate on Jan, 31. First, they beat Heart of Illinois Conference host Tremont 70-49. Second, junior Tyler Heffren eclipsed 1,000 points for his prep career.

Elsewhere, the Hornets pasted host Fisher 73-43 Friday evening.

Eureka-Tremont

The Hornets (19-5, 7-1) led 22-14 after eight minutes and continued to pull away.

Heffren had 16 points to push him past the magical mark, which came on a three-pointer in the opening quarter. Carson Gold tallied 14 points, while Tyler Tate and Spencer Wilcox added 12 apiece.

Eureka-Fisher

The guests raced out to a comfy 21-6 lead at the close of the first quarter. A total of 12 players got into the scoring column led by Heffren’s 17 points. He was followed Tate (13) and Justis Bachman (11).

Eureka hosted Heyworth on Tuesday and entertains Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley this Friday at 7 p.m.

Notes: Host Heyworth handed Lexington (22-6, 8-1) their first league setback with a 71-58 triumph on Friday.