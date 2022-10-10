Hornets’ “D” swarming

EUREKA – Hornets have swarmed in the Woodford County seat before, but not like this.

Executing Eureka defensive coordinator Eric Seim’s 9-5-9 philosophy to near perfection, the Hornets have been stinging opposing offenses all season with relentless pursuit to the football.

“Basically it translates to nine players within five yards of the ball 90 percent of the time,” Eureka coach Jason Bachman said. “We grade this in film and hold our players accountable. Our players believe in the philosophy and replicate it every day in practice.”

While storming to a 6-1 record, the Hornets have allowed just 31 points all season.

“It just goes with the mentality on defense of swarming to the ball, getting as many hats as we can to wrap up the ballcarrier and tackling well on defense,” Seim said. “We’ve got double whistles in practice. The first whistle stops play then everybody has to be around the ball in a certain time frame.”

According to Bachman, the defense has improved each season, but the speed of this group has elevated it to a new level.

“This is definitely the fastest defense I’ve ever coached,” Seim said. “We’ve had maybe stronger, bigger kids. But, the team speed we have this year in unbelievable.”

Eureka has a pass rushing menace on the edge in senior Dakota Wiegand, who has team-highs in tackles (47) and quarterback sacks (eight).

“I knew we were going to be senior loaded and we had a competitive mindset,” said Wiegand. “Last year, we were good but not great. This year, we return most of our starters so we knew what we were doing. We did not have to learn anything new. All gas, no brakes.”

Joining Wiegand up front includes Camron Manning at end, Ben Jablonski at tackle and nose guard Garrett Smith.

Zech Lapp, Derrick Wiles and John McDonald are the linebackers. Mason Boles, who has missed the past four games with an injury, returned this past week to bolster the linebacker crew.

Austin Wiegand and Drew Dingledine are the cornerbacks with Rylan Bachman at strong safety and Justis Bachman is the free safety. Justis is the son of the head coach, while Rylan is a distant cousin.

“We did not know it would be quite this good, but obviously we’re happy with the results we’ve had so far,” Jablonski said. “We’ve got a lot of team speed. It helps us get to the ball. If a ballcarrier breaks one tackle, he’s not going to break another one because we’ve got three guys already there.”

After giving up seven points in the opener to Canton, Eureka registered four straight shutouts. It took a 45-yard field goal from Illinois recruit Declan Duley of El Paso-Gridley in week six to snap the scoreless streak.

“Whatever. It was almost good to get it out of the way now,” said Jablonski. “Maybe in a close game (if the opponent scores) it will not deflate us at all.”

Dakota Wiegand did not dwell on it very much.

“Honestly, I did not really think about it. I’m just happy we’re winning games,” Dakota Wiegand said. "I was not really focused on shutting them out. I’m more focused on winning.”