A combination of victory for Eureka and defeat for Lexington resulted in the Hornets all alone atop the Heart of Illinois Conference standings. Eureka throttled guest Flanagan-Cornell 91-24 Thursday evening.

Elsewhere, the Hornets upended host Fieldcrest 52-39 Feb. 14 to attain possession of the McLean County traveling trophy.

F-C/Eureka

Besides capturing their first outright crown since they joined the HOIC, the Hornets (24-5, 11-1) also made program history with a single game program standard 17 three-pointers. Justis Bachman had a game-high 21 points, while Tyler Heffren added 16.

Also on Thursday, Lexington dropped a 64-49 affair to guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Hornets outscored the Knights 22 to five in the fourth period to take control. Heffren led the way with 21 points, while Tyler Tate followed with 14.

Eureka met Rock Falls yesterday in the Byron Regional. A win moves the Hornets into this Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game versus Winnebago or the host Tigers.