Two relays and four individuals will represent Eureka in the finals after Thursday's prelims at O'Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The four by eight relay of Carson Lehman, Gabe Gerber, Brady Monk and Charlie Bardwell won their heat and posted the fastest time of eight minutes five point 53 seconds. That was 11.25 seconds ahead of Newton. Bardwell also took first in a heat and ended up second overall in the 800 to Evanston Beacon Academy’s Julian Aske. The four by four of Lehman, Gabe Schmidt, Tyler Heffren and Bardwell captured a heat to qualify for the finals. Other Hornets who advanced to the finals were Pete Bressner (high jump), Carson Gold (long jump and Lance Wiegand (high jump).