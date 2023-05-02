Eureka is the king of the Heart of Illinois Conference baseball mountain after they defeated Lexington 18-3 Monday at the middle school, It was called in the fourth inning because of the 15-run rule.

In other contests, the Hornets blanked host Le Roy 7-0 Friday afternoon. Eureka battered guest Brimfield/Elmwood 17-2 Thursday before the 15-run rule was enforced in the fourth. The Hornest got by host Tremont 4-2 on Wednesday.

Lexington-Eureka

A six-run bottom half of the first was more than enough for the Hornets (21-2, 11-0). Ben Jablonski contributed four of the 14 hits and drove in three. Tanner Wiegand and Spencer Wilcox evenly split four hits.

Wilcox ran his pitching record to 7-1. He did not allow an earned run on five hits, walked four and struck out four.

Eureka-Le Roy

Early damage aided the Hornets, who scored twice in the first and five in the second. The rest was left to Austin Wiegand, who moved 5-0 with the decision. He allowed just two hits over six, walked two and struck out 12.

Carson Gates and Derrick Wiles (two runs batted in) each had two hits to spearhead the bats.

B/E-Eureka

Ryan Mangold collected three hits and three RBIs along with T. Wiegand and Wilcox, who had two hits apiece.

T. Wiegand (2-0) was also the winning pitcher.

Eureka-Tremont

Two runs in the top of the fifth broke a deadlock and put the guests on top to stay. T. Wiegand, Wilcox and Drew Dingledine each collected two hits. On the hill, Wilcox fired a complete game three-hitter. He did not allow an earned run, walked one and fanned eight,

The Hornets trek west to Northside Park in Aledo for a 4:30 p.m. matchup today versus Mercer County.

Notes: This is Eureka’s first outright league championship since 2003, last of a four-peat when they were members of the Tri-County Conference.