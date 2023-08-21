Eureka High School's golf team hosted Illinois Valley Central in a Thursday dual contest at Kaufman Park Golf Course.

Elsewhere, the Hornets entertained Farmington on Monday at Kaufman.

IVC-Eureka

The Hornets used balanced scorecards to subdue the guests, as Luke Martin fired a nine-hole score of 38. Martin was followed by Mac Cooper (39), Joe Eastman (39) and Adam Blunier (40).

Farmington-Eureka

Again, the Hornets had an easy time en route to a victory, as Luke Martin shot an even-par 34. Other scorers were Cooper (38), Eastman (40) and John Martin (43).

Notes: The heat and humidity on Monday forced the cancellation of the Roanoke-Benson dual versus Cornerstone Christian Academy at Prairie Vista in Bloomington.