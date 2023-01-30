 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hornets buzz by R/L

Eureka was involved in a Wednesday triangular with Heart of Illinois Conference West Division foe El Paso-Gridley and Ridgeview/Lexington in Colfax.

In other action, Eureka headed east to EP-G for Saturday’s league tournament.

Eureka/EP-G-R/L

The Hornets (9-11, 1-2) toppled the hosts 52-24. Carson Lehman needed but 25 seconds before he scored a pin at 126 pounds, while Jackson Phillips (106), Sam Hoffman (138) and Dillon Wiles (160) also picked up non-forfeit wins.

Lehman (126), Derrick Wiles (152), Landon Wierenga (220) and Zach King (285) were victorious in a 60-24 defeat to the Titans.

HOIC tourney

Der. Wiles captured the 152 division with a 7-5 decision over R/L’s Caeden Lopshire in the finals. Wierenga (220) and King (285) took second, while Di. Wiles (160) ended up third. Le Roy/Tri-Valley was the team champion.

Regional competition is set for this Saturday at Pontiac. Session times at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

