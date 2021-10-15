Hornets breeze past the Mustangs

EUREKA - The Hornets completed an undefeated regular season home portion after a 25-16, 25-13 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference rival Ridgeview on Thursday evening.

A total of six seniors played their final match prior to the start of regional competition in just under two weeks, where Eureka will serve as a host. Those included Sara Hart (16 assists, 10 service points) and Delaney Phillips (seven kills). Thursday was the first match Hart played in over the last 12 due to a concussion.

“It was fun to do that,” said Hornets' head coach Lena Dohner of a proper send off. “They were focused on that. It’s always fun to play in front of the home crowd.”

The remainder of the six are Kylie Hasselbacher, Holly McDonald, Ashley Nohl and Allison Underwood, as they helped the Hornets go 8-0 on their home floor. The win moved Eureka to a record of 24-7 overall and 10-2 in the HOIC, which put them third behind Tremont and Tri-Valley.

