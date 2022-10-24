Hornets blank Dee Mack to claim division title

Eureka posted their fifth shutout of the season Friday night with a 21-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field. The game’s biggest play occurred in the third quarter, as the Chiefs fumbled in the red zone. Mason Boles recovered and went 82 yards for a scoop and score. The point after kick from Nick Arndt gave the Hornets (7-2) a 14-0 lead. Boles later added a 65-yard run to the house to up the hosts’ advantage to three scores after the Arndt kick. Justis Bachman got Eureka on the board with a two-yard TD run in the first period followed by Arndt’s point after.
Rylan Bachman (18 carries) and Boles (15) each finished with 118 yards rushing. DCM lost despite outgaining the Hornets 232 to 172.
In other week nine contests from around the Heart of Illinois Conference:
El Paso-Gridley (7-2) 30, Tri-Valley (7-2) 22
Ridgeview/Lexington (9-0) 41, Le Roy (3-6) 7
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-5) 33, Heyworth (2-7) 7
Notes: EP-G, Eureka and T-V each finished 4-1 in the division, but the Hornets were awarded first by virtue of fewest points allowed.