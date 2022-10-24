 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Hornets blank Dee Mack to claim division title

102722-wcj-spt-eurekafootball

TRYING TO SLIP FREE – Mason Boles of Eureka attempts to get away from the grasp of Deer Creek-Mackinaw’s Lucas Blumeyer. The Hornets came out on top 21-0 Friday night at McCollum Field to capture the outright Heart of Illinois Conference large division title.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

Eureka posted their fifth shutout of the season Friday night with a 21-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field. The game’s biggest play occurred in the third quarter, as the Chiefs fumbled in the red zone. Mason Boles recovered and went 82 yards for a scoop and score. The point after kick from Nick Arndt gave the Hornets (7-2) a 14-0 lead. Boles later added a 65-yard run to the house to up the hosts’ advantage to three scores after the Arndt kick. Justis Bachman got Eureka on the board with a two-yard TD run in the first period followed by Arndt’s point after.

Rylan Bachman (18 carries) and Boles (15) each finished with 118 yards rushing. DCM lost despite outgaining the Hornets 232 to 172.

In other week nine contests from around the Heart of Illinois Conference:

El Paso-Gridley (7-2) 30, Tri-Valley (7-2) 22

Ridgeview/Lexington (9-0) 41, Le Roy (3-6) 7

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (4-5) 33, Heyworth (2-7) 7

Notes: EP-G, Eureka and T-V each finished 4-1 in the division, but the Hornets were awarded first by virtue of fewest points allowed.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights lose to the Chiefs

Deer Creek-Mackinaw piled up 509 yards of total offense in a 64-14 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference large division foe Fieldcrest on …

Eureka girls conquer conference

Eureka girls conquer conference

Lower Lake Park was the scene for Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Meet. Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ran in the Peoria …

Late score sends T-V past Hornets

Late score sends T-V past Hornets

A total of three fumbles took place over a four-play span in the fourth quarter on Friday evening largely due to the horrendous weather condit…

Knights lose to the Chiefs

Knights lose to the Chiefs

Deer Creek-Mackinaw piled up 509 yards of total offense in a 64-14 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference large division foe Fieldcrest on …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News