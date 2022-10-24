Hornets blank Dee Mack to claim division title

Eureka posted their fifth shutout of the season Friday night with a 21-0 victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw at McCollum Field. The game’s biggest play occurred in the third quarter, as the Chiefs fumbled in the red zone. Mason Boles recovered and went 82 yards for a scoop and score. The point after kick from Nick Arndt gave the Hornets (7-2) a 14-0 lead. Boles later added a 65-yard run to the house to up the hosts’ advantage to three scores after the Arndt kick. Justis Bachman got Eureka on the board with a two-yard TD run in the first period followed by Arndt’s point after.