Ehrhardt in line to take over the Knights: Outside of final approval, Nathan Ehrhardt will become the fifth girls’ basketball coach in Fieldcrest program history. The next district board meeting is scheduled for July 26. Ehrhardt has been an assistant coach at El Paso-Gridley. He serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) with Agsurance of El Paso. Ehrhardt will replace Mitch Neally, who resigned his coaching and high school physical education teacher posts. Last season, the Knights finished with a 32-4 record, a share of the Heart of Illinois Conference regular season crown and advanced to the supersectional round for the second consecutive time.