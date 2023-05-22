Eureka mustered only two hits in Saturday’s regional final, but it was enough to subdue Pontiac 3-1 at the middle school.

In other contests, the Hornets eliminated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6-1 on Wednesday. In softball, Knoxville outlasted Fieldcrest 10-6 May 16 at Veteran’s Park.

Pontiac-Eureka

A run in the top of the second inning put the Indians on the board. In the bottom half of the frame, a single by Carson Gates tied it before another single from Tanner Wiegand brought in a pair to put the Hornets (30-3) on top to stay.

Austin Wiegand handled the rest, as the left-hander saw his record rise to 8-0. He went all seven on the hill and struck out 10.

DCM-Eureka

The hosts were behind 1-0 before they struck for five in the bottom of the fifth. The key was a two-run single from Zech Lapp. A. Wiegand tallied three hits and drove in two. Five of the six runs the Hornets plated were unearned.

Spencer Wilcox (9-1) fired a no-hitter, as he allowed an unearned run in the top of the first before he settled in. The right-hander walked three and fanned 12.

Fieldcrest-Knoxville

A 1-0 lead grew to 9-0 when the Blue Bullets scored eight in the bottom of the fifth. The Knights (4-17) got two in the top of the sixth and four in the seventh. Pru Mangan had three hits and two runs batted in, while Keara Barsich dipped to 4-12 with the loss. Tremont plated 10 in the bottom half of the first to blast the Blue Bullets 15-0 in Friday’s championship game before the 15-run rule went into effect after four.

The Hornets faced Tolono Unity in yesterday’s Decatur Sectional at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus. The winner gets a spot in this Saturday’s 11 a.m. final versus Central Catholic or Fithian Oakwood.

Notes: Wednesday’s triumph for the green and white broke a tie with the 2001 squad for victories in a season. The regional plaque is the 14th for Eureka in program history, eight of which have come under head coach Dane Wear. Heyworth knocked out Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn (9-19) from the Lexington Regional by a final of 8-2 Wednesday at Keller Park. They also eliminated the hosts 4-2 in the championship ballgame on Saturday.