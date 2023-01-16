HOIC to merge with the CIC on the gridiron

In just over 19 months, a mega league will debut. The Heart of Illinois Conference and Central Illinois Conference recently announced the two will merge into a football-only league that will be called the Heart of Central Illinois Conference.

The new league, which will have 17 teams in all, will see large and small school divisions with at least eight teams in each. The cutoff as it pertains to the divisions is expected to be in the 290 to 300 range in enrollment.

“Honestly, I thought the HOIC was pretty strong, but when you add some of these other schools, we may have the best one A, two A, three A conference in the state,” indicated Eureka coach Jason Bachman. “You have a lot of schools with established programs, a lot of great players and longevity in the coaching staffs.”

The HOIC currently consists of Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Fieldcrest, Tremont and Tri-Valley in the large and Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Heyworth, Le Roy and Ridgeview/Lexington in the small. This past fall, Fisher did not have a varsity team, but plans on resuming their program next season. Another HOIC school, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, plays in the eight-man group.

CIC schools are Clinton, Macon Meridian, Moweaqua Central A&M, Shelbyville, Tuscola and Warrensburg-Latham.

"We've been having this conversation for many years trying to figure out our schedule possibilities," said LeRoy principal Jeff Baughman, who is the HOIC President. "It's been difficult to continue to do and update with teams going to eight-man and not knowing if they're going to have a varsity season. We've prided ourselves on being a strong football conference and wanted to keep that.”

Baughman had asked the HOIC's athletic directors in their fall meeting to figure out "a goal of what to do with football going forward." They reached out to the CIC and things moved quickly from there.

The CIC voted in November to merge the conferences and the HOIC followed suit in December. According to Baughman, a couple school boards affiliated with the HOIC had to vote on it before it became official this past week.

"Obviously I love our conference and the strength of our conference already," said T-V coach Josh Roop. "The merger is going to make us better and make football better in the state of Illinois."

Fieldcrest is the northernmost school in the HOIC and will also hold that distinction in the HCIC. That will lead to a few lengthy road trips as well as quite a few miles put on a district-operated school bus.

“I think it’s kind of how it is,” pointed out Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer. “We’re used to traveling. We’ve played and gone to Stockton, which is two and a half hours away. We’re going to Alton Marquette next year, which is three hours. You just have to work around it.”

Decatur St. Teresa and Sullivan are leaving the CIC. The Bulldogs beat the Vikings 29-22 on Black Friday to win the two A state title, the program’s fourth championship. Tuscola has a pair of one A titles and Central A & M owns one. DST will become an independent while Sullivan, who is part of a co-op as Okaw Valley, is headed to the Lincoln Prairie Conference.

Meanwhile, the HOIC is also no slouch, as the league won four consecutive two A crowns with T-V (2015), DCM (’16) and GCMS (’17 and ’18).

According to Clinton athletic director Matt Koeppel, he believes both the HOIC and CIC will benefit.

"It's going to help with us with finding games as far as crossover games and stuff like that," said Koeppel, who is a 1994 graduate of Eureka. "The competition level will obviously rise, which is going to be good. We have a very good history and they have a very good history. It's going to add a little bit to both groups."

Clinton has already added nonconference games for ‘23 against Eureka, Tremont and T-V, so the Maroons will get a feel for the new league a year early.

According to Eureka athletic director Jason Greene, HCIC schedules were expected to be finalized this week. The plan is for teams to play seven division games and two additional crossovers.

When the new league begins, Fieldcrest is likely to be in the small division. That is due to a projected drop in enrollment from the 320s to under 270.

“It seems like it,” said Meyer of the possible change. “Every time I look at something, it’s different. We’re probably going to be between 265 and 310, Either way, whichever division we’re in, it’ll be competitive.”

According to Bachman, he is appreciative of everyone’s efforts.

“The nice thing is neither conference has lost its integrity,” Bachman said. “We still have (EP-G), Dee Mack and Tri-Valley on our schedule. The A.D.s have done a great job maintaining these established rivalries. Now, you have the opportunity to create new ones.”

Greene sees it as a favorable move for the Hornets.

“It probably, honestly, in the long run, helps us to bolster our schedule and play three A schools,” he pointed out. “The need to protect the small schools in the HOIC necessitated the move. I feel bad for schools like Fieldcrest and Heyworth who are losing enrollment.”

He has also been impressed with CIC representatives.

“The ones I’ve dealt with have all been personable and first class,” Greene said. “This seems to be a good marriage. They’re in it for the right reasons.”

Roop believes the HCIC will be competitive.

"The CIC is a good fit for us to merge with because there's some big schools, like Clinton and Shelbyville, which really fit with the large school part of our conference and you’re Meridians and Central A&Ms and some of those that are smaller and really fit and compliment the smaller side of our conference," he said.

Notes: According to Greene, there are no plans to find one more team, which would create the ideal two nine-school divisions.