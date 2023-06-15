KAPPA – The sky was Carolina blue and free of clouds this past Friday at the El Paso Golf Club. Sunshine washed over everything and everyone. Nature’s canvas was a vision. Yet, as thankful as they were for a picturesque day for their annual end-of-school-year golf outing, administrators from the Heart of Illinois Conference were in celebratory mode for another vision, as in the man with whom it originated.

It’s been two decades since Gary Tipsord, Le Roy’s principal at the time, put forth the idea for a small-school conference with a big upside. He saw great potential in a merger of Midstate and Sangamon Valley schools in proximity to Bloomington-Normal.

At the outset, the blowback was strong from schools and townspeople tied on an emotional spectrum to long-standing conference allegiances. An attempt to sway them would not be easy, but Tipsord felt the concept was too promising to let wither. So he fought for it and, in time, convinced others to do the same.

The result has been a vibrant, successful and well-rounded conference that gained approval in 2004 and began activities/athletics two years later. Consider Tipsord, who is retiring as Le Roy’s superintendent, the father of the HOIC, though he is too humble to say it or even entertain the notion.

Others on the tee were eager to say it.

“There’s no doubt about it,” said Brian Knutson, the former athletic director at Tri-Valley.

Jeff Hinman, the ex-Tremont superintendent and principal agreed.

“Gary had the vision and the foresight to really see through what the potential was for this group of schools,” said Hinman, who served as the president of Midstate at that juncture. “They’re still going strong and they still have incredible leadership.

“We really believe — and we’ve talked about it several times — that as we look back, this (the HOIC) is one of the real highlight moments from our careers.”

The merger brought in Deer Creek-Mackinaw, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan, Heyworth, Lexington, Ridgeview and Tremont from the Midstate. Sangamon Valley schools to join were Blue Ridge, Fisher, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Le Roy and T-V.

Tipsord pushed for a conference that emphasized academics, fine arts, music, etc., in addition to athletics. The goal was to attract schools similar in size that were “aspiring academically and trying to continue to improve athletically,” he said.

“There were some unkind moments probably between some school districts at the time, but the really neat thing was if you look at who some of the leaders were, they were people who really aspired to provide greater opportunities for kids, period,” Tipsord said. “You had people who were willing to deal with difficult. It would have been easy to surrender in many situations and not continue to push. It was not an easy choice. But, the idea of taking on something for the possibility of better, that’s what those people were about.”

If it sounds like Tipsord is deflecting credit and praise, he is. That’s who he is. He was kept in the dark until about two weeks prior to the golf outing. Finally, Le Roy’s Jeff Baughman, who will succeed him as superintendent, told Tipsord many of his former HOIC colleagues were invited back.

Seven foursomes played in a scramble format. They came to celebrate Tipsord and his vision without making too big a deal of it.

“I started telling him who was coming and he started getting excited,” Baughman said. “Everyone says if it was not for Gary pushing through, this conference would not have happened. We would not be here.

“Anytime you’re almost breaking up a couple of conferences and trying to pull one together, it’s a lot of risk. You need to get principals and schools on board and then convince superintendents and school boards. It’s not easy. Anyone who knows Gary knows that’s the natural leadership ability he has.”

Among those Tipsord convinced was Jerry Farris, principal at Flanagan at the time and later was the boys’ basketball at Lexington. Farris was not on board at the start, but soon saw the benefits the new league could provide.

He was chosen as the HOIC’s first president with Tipsord as vice president.

“It’s been a great marriage,” said Farris, who later retired as superintendent at Flanagan-Cornell. “This (turnout) is a testament to Gary for his input over the years.

“It was a great vision he had and it’s not just been about athletics, it’s the academics as well. I’m not surprised (by the HOIC’s success), but proud of what has happened and to be a part of it.”

Tipsord gives credit (there he goes again) to Farris for “unifying the Midstate.”

“He did a wonderful job of dealing with the politics of that,” Tipsord said. “That was hard. The Midstate was a tradition-rich conference. It had not changed much. The Sangamon had.”

Athletically, the HOIC has had statewide success in multiple sports. At the forefront has been football, which in one stretch produced state champions in four straight seasons in two A. Among them is T-V and head coach Josh Roop, who doubles as their athletic director. Roop once played baseball under Tipsord, who was a groomsman in Roop’s wedding.

“If I were to think of one quote for Gary, it would be that he made you better or he made you want to be better,” Roop said. “Whether it was as a coach to a player or as a superintendent or principal to a teacher, he challenged everybody to be better.”

Two decades ago, the challenge was getting two conferences to form a bigger, better one.

It happened. Just like this past week, there’s beauty in that.