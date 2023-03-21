Nomination window open

Nominations are now being accepted for the class of 2023 as part of the Hornet Way.

Anyone who is interested in submitting an individual or team should contact Eureka athletic director Jason Greene (jason.greene@district140.org).

Games put on the shelf

Several contests were wiped out this past week due to a combination of cold temperatures and rain. A list appears below by activity:

Baseball

Thursday: Eureka @ Peoria Heights, Fieldcrest @ Spring Valley Hall & Brimfield/Elmwood versus Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn @ Bill Zeman Field

Friday: Metamora vs. Fieldcrest @ the middle school

Saturday: Westmont vs. RBLW & Forreston vs. RBLW both @ BZF

Softball

Thursday: Eureka @ Midland & Fieldcrest @ SVH

Friday: Eureka @ Princeville

Saturday: Maroa-Forsyth vs. Eureka @ the middle school

Hornets bring out the brooms

Eureka swept both sides of Friday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Invitational held at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. The girls (172 points) placed first out a pool and nine and also won each of the three contested relays that included the four by two (Grace Wegner, Sophie Kaufman, Sophie Musselman & Laurel Munson), four by four (Wegner, Claire Albertson, Kaufman & Munson and four by eight (Naomi Roth, Adeline Hubert, Meika Bender & Albertson). Roth also won the 800. Fieldcrest received firsts from Macy Gochanour (400) and Carolyn Megow (shot put).

The Eureka toppled 11 other teams. They captured the four by eight that was comprised of Brady Monk, Tucker Hinkle, Luke Rinkenberger & Gabe Gerber. Those first on an individual basis were: Monk (1600), Dakota Wiegand (200), Carson Lehman (400), Charlie Bardwell (800) and Lance Wiegand (high jump)

HOIC takes a pair

The Heart of Illinois Conference swept the Illini Prairie Conference in separate all-star games sponsored by Gibson City radio station WGCY and the Gibson City Area Hospital and Health Services. The contests were held Saturday at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May had a team-high 17 points to power the HOIC to a 66-63 triumph. May sank six field goals, three from behind the three-point line, and a pair of free throws. Carolyn Megow tallied eight points, while Haley Carver of Fieldcrest (five) and the Eureka duo of Ella Ausmus (three) and Reagan Linder (two) also contributed.

The HOIC also took the boys’ game by a 68-58 score. Justis Bachman of Eureka finished with 12 points, while Fieldcrest’s Landon Modro ended up with seven.