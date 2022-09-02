 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. wrap

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

GOLF

Rockets swing past two: A nine-hole score of 34 by DJ Norman guided Roanoke-Benson (8-0) in a Thursday trianguar with guests Ottawa Marquette and Seneca at Tall Oaks

VOLLEYBALL

Eureka 27-11, Fieldcrest 29-25: Kaylin Rients pounded home 11 kills for the host Knights (7-0) in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference opener. Ella Ausmus finished with six kills for the Hornets (6-2)

Putnam County 25-25, R-B 23-18: Six kills from Clare Monge paced the Rockets (0-5) in their Tri-County Conference debut Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium

SOCCER

R-B/E 6, Illinois Valley Central 0: Gage Heath notched two assists for R-B/E (3-3) in Thursday's road match

