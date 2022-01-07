H.S. roundup

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Le Roy 34, Fieldcrest 64: Ella Goodrich supplied 21 points for the Knights (19-0, 7-0) during Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference encounter

El Paso-Gridley 42, Eureka 52: Ashley Nohl returned to the lineup for the first time in six weeks after a hairline foot fracture and delivered 12 points for the Hornets (14-5, 7-0) in league action on Thursday

WRESTLING

Grapplers go west: Landon Wierenga recorded a 5-0 decision at 195 pounds for Eureka (3-5) versus host Knoxville in a Thursday triangular. Zach King netted a pin in 45 seconds at 285 against Kewanee

