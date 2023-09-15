GOLF
R-B swings past two: A nine-hole score of 42 by Jack Leman piloted Roanoke-Benson (9-4) in a Thursday dual with Henry and Putnam County at Tall Oaks, south of Toluca
VOLLEYBALL
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15-16, Eureka 25-25: Allison deFreese handed out 18 assists for the Hornets (9-3) in Thursday evening's Heart of Illinois Conference crossover
Midland 21-17, R-B 25-25: Five kills from Callie Kennell helped the Rockets (5-8, 1-2) in Tri-County Conference action Thursday at Dick Broers Gymnasium