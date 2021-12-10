H.S. report

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 19: Haley Carver sank a single game program record nine threes as well as a career-high 31 points for the Knights (11-0, 4-0) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday
Eureka 33, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31: Fifteen points from Ella Ausmus led the Hornets (9-1, 5-0) in Thursday's league test
Roanoke-Benson 35, Seneca 52: Clare Monge had 11 points for the Rockets (4-6, 3-2) during Thursday's Tri-County Conference contest
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Fieldcrest 70, Spring Valley Hall 61 (three overtimes): Landon Modro sprung for 21 points for the Knights (1-4) in Thursday's Colmone Classic encounter