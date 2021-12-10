 Skip to main content
H.S. report

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 67, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 19: Haley Carver sank a single game program record nine threes as well as a career-high 31 points for the Knights (11-0, 4-0) in Heart of Illinois Conference action on Thursday

Eureka 33, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 31: Fifteen points from Ella Ausmus led the Hornets (9-1, 5-0) in Thursday's league test

Roanoke-Benson 35, Seneca 52: Clare Monge had 11 points for the Rockets (4-6, 3-2) during Thursday's Tri-County Conference contest

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 70, Spring Valley Hall 61 (three overtimes): Landon Modro sprung for 21 points for the Knights (1-4) in Thursday's Colmone Classic encounter

