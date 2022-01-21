H.S. report

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 23, Fieldcrest 44: Thirteen points from Kaitlin White boosted the Knights (22-1) in Thursday's McLean County tournament semifinal at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington

Eureka 72, Tremont 54: Elena Lapp had 11 points off the bench for the Hornets (19-5) in Thursday's second tourney semi at Shirk

Seneca 36, Roanoke-Benson 24: Frannie Heckman supplied 11 points for the Rockets (11-11) Thursday in the third place game of the Tri-County Conference tourney at Ottawa Marquette

WRESTLING

Two get hand raised: Eureka's Landon Wierenga registered a 7-4 decision at 182 pounds against Peoria Heights as part of a Thursday non-scored triangular in Chillicothe. Noah King (145) scored a pin versus host Illinois Valley Central

