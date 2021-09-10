H.S. report

 Skip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Le Roy 11-11, Eureka 25-25: The Hornets (8-1, 2-0) rode 12 kills from Delaney Phillips in Thursday's Heart of Illinois Conference match

Fieldcrest 26-27, Heyworth 24-25: Ashlyn May's nine kills helped the Knights (8-1, 2-1) in the Thursday league road tilt

SOCCER

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 7, Olympia 0: Carson Gates nabbed a goal and two assists for the Rockets (4-2) on Thursday

GOLF

Locals meet: A nine-hole score of 36 by Luke Sauder led R-B (6-1) past Eureka (4-6) as part of a Thursday triangular at Tall Oaks. Luke Martin's 46 paced the Hornets. Peoria Christian tipped the Rockets by a single stroke (172 to 173)

Pacocha finishes as clubhouse leader: Allison Pacocha shot a 39 for Eureka (5-2) in a Thursday tri at Kaufman Park with Elmwood and R-B. Summer Swearingen fired a 46 to lead the Rockets (1-6) past the Trojans

