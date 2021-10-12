 Skip to main content
H.S. planner

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

EUREKA

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday: 7 p.m. versus Ridgeview*

FOOTBALL

Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Tri-Valley* @ McCollum Field

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday: 10 a.m. Heart of Illinois Conference Meet @ Lower Lake Park

FIELDCREST

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Lexington*

FOOTBALL

Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw* @ Veteran's Park

CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY

Saturday: 10 a.m. HOIC Meet @ LLP

ROANOKE-BENSON

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa Marquette or Seneca in Tri-County Conference tournament final @ Woodland

Tuesday, Oct. 19: 6:30 p.m. @ Midland*

CO-OP SOCCER

Friday: 6 p.m. vs. Peoria Christian in Peoria Ch. Regional final @ East Peoria's Eastside Centre

Tuesday, Oct. 19: 5 p.m. Peoria Christian-R-B/E winner vs. Mendota in Illinois

Valley Central Sectional @ Chillicothe

*-conference contest

