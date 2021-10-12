H.S. planner

EUREKA
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday: 7 p.m. versus Ridgeview*
FOOTBALL
Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Tri-Valley* @ McCollum Field
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday: 10 a.m. Heart of Illinois Conference Meet @ Lower Lake Park
FIELDCREST
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Lexington*
FOOTBALL
Friday: 7 p.m. vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw* @ Veteran's Park
CO-ED CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday: 10 a.m. HOIC Meet @ LLP
ROANOKE-BENSON
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday: 7:30 p.m. vs. Ottawa Marquette or Seneca in Tri-County Conference tournament final @ Woodland
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 6:30 p.m. @ Midland*
CO-OP SOCCER
Friday: 6 p.m. vs. Peoria Christian in Peoria Ch. Regional final @ East Peoria's Eastside Centre
Tuesday, Oct. 19: 5 p.m. Peoria Christian-R-B/E winner vs. Mendota in Illinois
Valley Central Sectional @ Chillicothe
*-conference contest