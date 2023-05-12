Meiss gets selected: Tim Meiss has been named part of the Den of Honor as it relates to the Washington-based Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions. He is one of eight individuals and a team that will comprise the 2023 class. A member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Meiss was on a prep sideline a total of 44 seasons with stops at Hartsburg-Emden, Minonk-Dana-Rutland, Yorkville and Eureka. He registered 658 wins and guided two Hornets’ squads to the state finals in 1994 (second place) and 2005