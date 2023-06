Linder lauded by the ICA: Recent Eureka graduate Reagan Linder has been chosen first team all-state in two A by the Illinois Coaches Association. The shortstop hit for a program-best .593 average with a total of 41 hits in 71 at-bats. Linder had an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of an unheard of 1.637. She will continue her career at Illinois Central College in East Peoria.